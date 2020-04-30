Sappi (SPPJY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.52%. On average, analysts expect Sappi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPPJY opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. Sappi has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.82.

SPPJY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sappi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Sappi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Sappi from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, specialties and packaging papers, and graphic/printing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer products.

