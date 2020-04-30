Cottage Street Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSK. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $72.44 on Thursday. Oshkosh Corp has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

In other news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total value of $2,019,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,273,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $915,580.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,511.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,421,607 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

