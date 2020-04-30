Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $341,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 5,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $327,511.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 294,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,030,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $94,777.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,660 shares of company stock worth $18,842,344. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $82.00 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $82.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average is $69.31.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

