SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Reduced by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,320,000 after acquiring an additional 788,859 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,605,000 after acquiring an additional 360,629 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,315,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 772,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,305,000 after acquiring an additional 264,987 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,172,000 after acquiring an additional 737,837 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $161.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.32. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

