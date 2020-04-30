Cottage Street Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

