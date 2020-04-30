Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,846 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,432,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,999,000 after buying an additional 837,126 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after buying an additional 789,089 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,005,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,944,000 after buying an additional 557,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,234,000 after buying an additional 466,872 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $121.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $92.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $112.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

