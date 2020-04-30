International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of International Paper worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,267,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,672,000 after purchasing an additional 567,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,522,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,874,000 after purchasing an additional 182,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in International Paper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,880,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $187,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,340,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,821,000 after purchasing an additional 63,529 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on IP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $687,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.43.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

