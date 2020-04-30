Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 89,674 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,557,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,018,898,000 after acquiring an additional 399,266 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,949,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,919,000 after acquiring an additional 160,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,343,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,138,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,538,000 after purchasing an additional 137,416 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO stock opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

