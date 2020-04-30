Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,601 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Clorox by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Clorox by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $183.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.47. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clorox from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.57.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

