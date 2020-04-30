Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $155,766,596.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $197.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $211.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.64.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.64.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

