Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $11,488,248. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $519.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $552.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $619.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.63.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

