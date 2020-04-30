China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 442.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNP stock opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.85. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $77.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

