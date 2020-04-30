Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $356.51, but opened at $344.53. Northrop Grumman shares last traded at $331.83, with a volume of 2,044,363 shares.

The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.22.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,278.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 51.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.84.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

