Short Interest in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Drops By 14.4%

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the March 31st total of 8,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. AES has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AES will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

In related news, Director John B. Morse, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tarun Khanna bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $48,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,461. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 39,293 shares of company stock valued at $442,461. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter worth approximately $990,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 55.4% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 27,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 74.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of AES by 3.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 120,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

