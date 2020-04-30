Short Interest in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Drops By 14.4%

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the March 31st total of 8,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. AES has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.23.
AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AES will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director John B. Morse, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tarun Khanna bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $48,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,461. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 39,293 shares of company stock valued at $442,461. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter worth approximately $990,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 55.4% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 27,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 74.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of AES by 3.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 120,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.
About AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Featured Article: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.