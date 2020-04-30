PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PACW. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

PACW stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Stine purchased 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake purchased 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. Insiders have bought a total of 20,740 shares of company stock worth $490,442 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

