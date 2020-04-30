Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

DGII has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Digi International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Digi International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sidoti raised Digi International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $12.04 on Thursday. Digi International has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.35 million, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $62.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Digi International by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Digi International by 562.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Digi International by 28,585.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 42,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

