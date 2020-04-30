Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.32.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ:EA opened at $112.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.56 and its 200 day moving average is $104.19. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $118.69.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $221,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $176,976.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,363 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,121 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $2,413,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 188,364 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after buying an additional 105,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $341,093,000 after buying an additional 953,739 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 122,938 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 26,672 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.