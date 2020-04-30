BidaskClub Upgrades Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) to “Hold”

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Macatawa Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

MCBC stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $277.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.83. Macatawa Bank has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macatawa Bank will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after acquiring an additional 96,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 66,618 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 50,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 56,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 38,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

