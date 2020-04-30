Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Anika Therapeutics has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.63 million. On average, analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $35.84 on Thursday. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $75.71. The company has a market capitalization of $470.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.40 and a quick ratio of 13.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. First Analysis raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.
Anika Therapeutics Company Profile
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.
Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.