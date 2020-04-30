Consolidated Edison (ED) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Consolidated Edison to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 4.30-4.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.30-4.50 EPS.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Edison to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ED stock opened at $81.28 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average is $87.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

