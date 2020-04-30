Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTAS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.09.

CTAS opened at $230.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.59 and a 200 day moving average of $253.43. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,063,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

