Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Short Interest Update

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 6,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.28 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,500.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Andrea Botta bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.67 per share, with a total value of $251,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,806.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,825,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,637,000 after purchasing an additional 25,470 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,800,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,036,000 after purchasing an additional 258,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,593,000 after acquiring an additional 78,435 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,191,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,821,000 after acquiring an additional 85,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,070,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,455,000 after acquiring an additional 510,442 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Cfra lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $45.69 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

