Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 14,314 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,314 shares during the quarter. Cogent Communications comprises about 2.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Cogent Communications worth $36,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,919,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 226.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,179,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $475,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $85.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.28. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $92.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.28.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $140.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

