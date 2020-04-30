Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,554 shares during the period. Pool comprises approximately 2.3% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Pool worth $33,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,820,000 after purchasing an additional 227,608 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,315,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 41.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 404,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,754,000 after buying an additional 118,298 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $217.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $238.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. BidaskClub cut Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.17.

In other Pool news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $4,076,953.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 112,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,047,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,405,883. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

