Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 617,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,757 shares during the period. BWX Technologies comprises 2.0% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of BWX Technologies worth $30,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

BWXT stock opened at $53.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. BWX Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $501.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.02 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 77.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $167,250. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.