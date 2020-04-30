American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,888 shares during the quarter. American States Water comprises 2.0% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of American States Water worth $29,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 106.7% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in American States Water by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American States Water by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in American States Water by 66.4% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 8,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in American States Water in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American States Water from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $35,492.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AWR stock opened at $83.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. American States Water Co has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $96.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of -0.03.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

