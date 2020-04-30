Copeland Capital Management LLC Trims Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,174 shares during the period. QTS Realty Trust accounts for 1.9% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of QTS Realty Trust worth $27,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,482,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,689,000 after acquiring an additional 36,075 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 78,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.50. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.48%.

In related news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,270.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QTS. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

