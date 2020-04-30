Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $27.42 Million Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,212 shares during the period. Cabot Microelectronics accounts for 1.8% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $27,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $93,904,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $93,083,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 225,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,501,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 320,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after acquiring an additional 131,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 631,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,193,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $132.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.07 and a 200-day moving average of $137.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 1.34. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $85.26 and a 12 month high of $169.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $283.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $1,297,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,616,424.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $857,288.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,374,123 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCMP. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.83.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

