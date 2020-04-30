Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Holdings Cut by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores makes up about 1.8% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Casey’s General Stores worth $27,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,573.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CASY stock opened at $155.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.43.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.