Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 951,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,120 shares during the quarter. Core-Mark accounts for 1.8% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Core-Mark worth $27,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CORE. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,890,000 after acquiring an additional 32,735 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Core-Mark stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.26. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

CORE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

