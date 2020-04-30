Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,942 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct accounts for approximately 1.7% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $25,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 559.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 362.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,918.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $62.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. Stephens cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

