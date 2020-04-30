Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,702 shares during the quarter. Monro comprises 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of Monro worth $20,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Monro by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Monro by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 256,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 16.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Monro by 15.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Monro by 57.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNRO shares. Cfra decreased their target price on Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

MNRO stock opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.07. Monro Inc has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $89.62.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Monro Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

