Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,531,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,251 shares during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson accounts for 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $20,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 11,558.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth $57,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth $268,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 49,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 16.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KW shares. Bank of America started coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NYSE:KW opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

