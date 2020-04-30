Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,531,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,251 shares during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson accounts for 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $20,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 11,558.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth $57,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth $268,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 49,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 16.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KW shares. Bank of America started coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NYSE:KW opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 14,314 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc
Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 14,314 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc
Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Pool Co.
Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Pool Co.
Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies Inc
Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies Inc
American States Water Co Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC
American States Water Co Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC
Copeland Capital Management LLC Trims Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc
Copeland Capital Management LLC Trims Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc
Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $27.42 Million Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co.
Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $27.42 Million Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report