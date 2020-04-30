Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $20.11 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 157.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,211 shares during the quarter. Universal Display makes up about 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Universal Display worth $20,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin acquired 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $155.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.97. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

