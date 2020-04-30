Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 9,020 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $17,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 683,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Morningstar by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 273,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 69,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,186,000. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $145.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.69. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $166.59.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 12.89%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,142 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $1,121,651.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,865,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,953,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.86, for a total value of $78,930.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,865,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,854,666.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,894 shares of company stock valued at $22,649,663. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

