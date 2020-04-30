Copeland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Globe Life as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $505,144,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $138,276,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,501,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,918,000 after purchasing an additional 324,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 690,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,564,000 after purchasing an additional 258,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $83.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In other news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $411,262.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,440,568.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,750 shares of company stock worth $1,948,103. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

