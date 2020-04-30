Copeland Capital Management LLC Invests $4.93 Million in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 195,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after purchasing an additional 232,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

NXRT stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $52.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $720.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.99.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,881. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Goetz acquired 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,911.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 243,116 shares of company stock worth $7,433,390 and sold 1,193,776 shares worth $29,987,607. Insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

