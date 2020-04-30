Copeland Capital Management LLC Invests $4.93 Million in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 195,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after purchasing an additional 232,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

NXRT stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $52.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $720.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.99.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,881. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Goetz acquired 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,911.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 243,116 shares of company stock worth $7,433,390 and sold 1,193,776 shares worth $29,987,607. Insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 14,314 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc
Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 14,314 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc
Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Pool Co.
Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Pool Co.
Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies Inc
Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies Inc
American States Water Co Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC
American States Water Co Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC
Copeland Capital Management LLC Trims Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc
Copeland Capital Management LLC Trims Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc
Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $27.42 Million Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co.
Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $27.42 Million Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report