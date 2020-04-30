Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,775,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,443,000 after purchasing an additional 345,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,055,000 after purchasing an additional 67,742 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,345,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,419,000 after purchasing an additional 45,655 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,018,000 after purchasing an additional 192,013 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 275,996 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS opened at $118.35 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $162.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5326 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.