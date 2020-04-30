Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 1.9% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.55.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $192.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

