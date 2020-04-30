Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 4,905 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Sony comprises approximately 2.1% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNE. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sony by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Sony by 408.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Shares of SNE opened at $64.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sony Corp has a 1 year low of $47.29 and a 1 year high of $73.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.01. The firm has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $22.66 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.