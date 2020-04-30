Cottage Street Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,987 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF makes up about 1.5% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRIG. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000.

Shares of VRIG opened at $23.61 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

