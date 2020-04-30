Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,880 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.7% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $725,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $9,669,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $349.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.44.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,698 shares of company stock worth $2,073,206. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

