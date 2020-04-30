Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises 2.3% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,640,810,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CSX by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,795,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,109,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,198,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,921,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CSX by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,560,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,414,000 after purchasing an additional 203,241 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra increased their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.