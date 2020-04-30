Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for 3.5% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on MMP. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

