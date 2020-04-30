Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,545 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.35% of Amerisafe worth $16,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Amerisafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Amerisafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on AMSF. BidaskClub raised shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Amerisafe from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amerisafe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $66.20 on Thursday. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $80.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 20.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amerisafe news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $73,913.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $671,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

