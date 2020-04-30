Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Paypal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at $18,749,253.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $123.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.89 and a 200 day moving average of $107.90. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.62.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

