Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Receives $22.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

PDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Presima Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 158,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDM opened at $18.05 on Monday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

