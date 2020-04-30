Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) Receives GBX 280 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 280 ($3.68).

Several analysts recently commented on GRI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 265 ($3.49) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grainger to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

GRI stock opened at GBX 278.10 ($3.66) on Monday. Grainger has a one year low of GBX 189.76 ($2.50) and a one year high of GBX 341.80 ($4.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 254.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 282.53.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

