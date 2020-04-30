Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) Receives GBX 280 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 280 ($3.68).

Several analysts recently commented on GRI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 265 ($3.49) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grainger to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

GRI stock opened at GBX 278.10 ($3.66) on Monday. Grainger has a one year low of GBX 189.76 ($2.50) and a one year high of GBX 341.80 ($4.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 254.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 282.53.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

