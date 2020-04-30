EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

EHang (NASDAQ:EH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s current price.
NASDAQ:EH opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $721.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45. EHang has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $16.24.
EHang Company Profile
