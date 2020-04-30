EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

EHang (NASDAQ:EH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ:EH opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $721.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45. EHang has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $16.24.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.