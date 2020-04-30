Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QURE. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Uniqure from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniqure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $63.27 on Thursday. Uniqure has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.19). Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.62% and a negative net margin of 1,705.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Uniqure will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uniqure news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $533,213.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,648,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,871 shares of company stock worth $2,329,880 in the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Uniqure by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Uniqure by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Uniqure by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 610,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,753,000 after buying an additional 67,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uniqure by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after buying an additional 99,078 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

